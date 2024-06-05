'I stayed on the bike so improvement from yesterday' - Primož Roglič in good spirits after strong Dauphiné ITT

By
published

Slovenian takes third in 34.4km race against the clock, moves up to second on GC behind Remco Evenepoel

NEULISE FRANCE JUNE 05 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team BORA hansgrohe sprints during the 76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024 Stage 4 a 344km individual time trial at stage from SaintGermainLaval to Neulise 552m UCIWT on June 05 2024 in Neulise France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Primož Roglič was third after the stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

While the majority of attention was on Remco Evenepeol (Soudal-QuickStep) after his win on stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) also took a big step in his first race since Itzulia Basque Country with third in the time trial. 

Roglič was only beaten by the ITT World Champion Evenepoel and second-placed European Champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) in the 34.4km race against the clock, and now sits second overall just 33 seconds off the Belgian’s lead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.