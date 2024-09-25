'I never imagined I could make it to the WorldTour' - Movistar signs Venezuelan Orluis Aular

By
published

27-year-old makes dream jump to WorldTour

Orluis Aular
Orluis Aular (Image credit: Getty Images)

Orluis Aular, winner of the Trofeo Matteotti earlier this month, signed a dream contract with the Movistar Team for two years, the team announced on Wednesday.

Aular spent the past five seasons with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, with whom he came into his own in the last two seasons, taking overall victories in the Volta ao Alentejo and CRO Race last year and the GP Internacional Torres Vedras-Trofeu Joaquim Agostinho this season along with second overall in the Tour du Limousin.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.