XDS Astana complete roster with signing of Chinese rider Haoyu Su

24-year-old takes spot vacated by Gleb Syritsa

Haoyu Su, pictured here in the 2023 Tour of Guangxi, has signed with XDS Astana for 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new-look XDS Astana team have announced its 14th incoming transfer for the 2025 season, rounding out their dealings for the off-season.

Chinese rider Haoyu Su has joined the Kazakhstani squad, signing on a two-year deal from Continental squad China Glory-Mentech. He'll take up the 30th spot on the WorldTour squad after XDS Astana moved Gleb Syritsa to the team's development squad last week.

