XDS Astana complete roster with signing of Chinese rider Haoyu Su

Haoyu Su, pictured here in the 2023 Tour of Guangxi, has signed with XDS Astana for 2025

The new-look XDS Astana team have announced its 14th incoming transfer for the 2025 season, rounding out their dealings for the off-season.

Chinese rider Haoyu Su has joined the Kazakhstani squad, signing on a two-year deal from Continental squad China Glory-Mentech. He'll take up the 30th spot on the WorldTour squad after XDS Astana moved Gleb Syritsa to the team's development squad last week.

Su joins a swathe of new faces at the team for 2025 following the sizeable investment from Chinese bike manufacturer XDS, including Fausto Masnada, Diego Ulissi, Clément Champoussin, Sergio Higuita, and Wout Poels.

"It is a great honor to join XDS Astana Team and bring China mainland back to the WorldTour – the top league in professional cycling," Su said.

"This is a huge step for me, and I am thankful for this unique opportunity. There is much work ahead, and I aim to gain experience in European racing. I will give my best to represent China at the highest level and contribute to the team’s goals in every race I take part in."

Su is the first pro from his country to race at WorldTour level since Wang Meiyin in 2019. He joins a list of now retired Chinese WorldTour riders which also includes Ji Cheng, Gang Xu, and Yan Dong Xing.

XDS Astana team manager Alexander Vinokourov called the signing of Su "fitting" given the team's new investor, and said that he'll support the team in "key races" during the upcoming seasons.

"Several Chinese riders have competed in the WorldTour, and the arrival of a new rider from China mainland was only a matter of time," Vinokourov said.

"With XDS joining as a major investor, it is fitting that through our team, China mainland returns to the global professional scene. Su is young and still needs some experience in top-level racing, but he has potential and, most importantly, the determination to grow. I believe he will support us in key races in Asia and Europe."

XDS Astana will start their 2025 season in the WorldTour at the Tour Down Under (January 21-26). Alberto Bettiol is set to lead the squad there as they begin the battle to remain in the sport's top division for the new license period beginning in 2026.