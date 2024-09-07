‘I had unfinished business’ - Jay Vine on securing the KOM jersey after Vuelta a España stage 20

Australian states that teammate Marc Soler was helping despite confusing tactics

PICON BLANCO BURGOS SPAIN SEPTEMBER 07 Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as Polka Dot Mountain Jersey winner during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 20 a 172km stage from Villarcayo to Picon Blanco 1491m UCIWT on September 07 2024 in Picon Blanco Burgos Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) secures KOM jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Jay Vine was a man on a mission on stage 20 of the Vuelta a España. His goal was to get any many KOM points as possible to secure the polka-dot jersey before the final climb of the day where GC contenders would be battling on the ascent of Picón Blanco. To do so, the UAE Team Emirates rider made his way into the break of the day early on, where he was soon joined by his teammate Marc Soler who led the mountain classification with a slim 1-point lead on Vine.

While Vine took the points in the first three ascents, Soler went on a solo attack which led to the teammates being tied in the virtual mountain classification with two climbs left to go in the stage.  The tactics left many to wonder if the teammates were battling each other for the points, but Vine stated that Soler was simply “a really great teammate.”

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 