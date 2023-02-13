'I gave my best' – Silvia Persico excels in new leadership role at UAE Tour

Silvia Persico has excelled in her new leadership role during her debut with UAE Team ADQ finishing third overall at the UAE Tour Women.

The Italian all-rounder bided her time during the two opening sprint stages and then stormed to third place among the top climbers on the decisive Jebel Hafeet, securing her position on the final podium in Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

"I gave my best, and I am really happy with the outcome," said Persico, who finished behind Trek-Segafredo's overall winner Elisa Longo Borghini and runner-up Gaia Realini, for an all-Italian podium.

"I'm very proud of everything UAE Team ADQ, and I accomplished for this fantastic first edition of UAE Tour Women. Creating history in the first [Women's WorldTour] race in the Middle East, with the country's flag on our jersey, was an unforgettable moment."

Not only did UAE Team ADQ finish with Persico in third overall, but Chiara Consonni also finished second behind Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) in the sprint classification, and they won the best overall team classification to close out the four-day race.

"We raced as best as we could, and the team brought me to third on GC, and we earned the best team classification. The team worked so well in the sprints for Chiara and for myself in the climb," Persico said.

"Thank you to the staff and especially to the UAE country for cheering us on. We couldn't have done it without you. I leave the UAE with great memories that will fuel me in preparation for the rest of the season, until next year."

Persico's jump from the successful development team Valcar Travel & Service to UAE Team ADQ was an inevitable move after her outstanding performance as the revelation of the Tour de France Femmes.

The 25-year-old brings an impressive range of strength in the sprints and mountains as she takes the next step in her career with a leadership role in the Women's WorldTour.

She has proven that she is well on her way to becoming one of the most versatile leaders, with a third place overall at the team's home race, as the team then heads into the Spring Classics and summer stage race.

The team lost seven riders in the transfer market, including Mavi Garcia, but gained eight new riders; Consonni, Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini, Olivia Baril, Karolina Kumiega, Alena Amialiusik, Mikayla Harvey, and Elizabeth Holden, while heavy-hitter Marta Bastianelli has confirmed another year with the programme, making them one of the strongest teams to watch this season.