'I don't see any issue here' - Tom Pidcock's coach dispels issues at Ineos amid transfer rumours

'I think if you see what we've put together the last couple of years, we can't complain' says Kurt Bogaerts as focus turns to return at World Championships

While Tom Pidcock was ruled out of the GP Québec and GP Montréal due to a concussion sustained at the Tour of Britain, his coach Kurt Bogaerts is in Canada and downplayed any idea that the Brit has major issues with the team after he publicly criticised performance aspects at his home race.

Piddock reportedly said that Ineos Grenadiers currently "don't help me to perform optimally" speaking to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws after a disappointing opening five stages in the UK left him well down on GC despite starting as a favourite. 

