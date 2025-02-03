'I am very proud to be here' - Ben O'Connor debuts with Jayco AlUla in Volta Valenciana

European season steps up in Spain and France, while the women's WorldTour heads to the UAE

Ben O'Connor makes his debut with Jayco AlUla at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain on Wednesday, taking on João Almeida and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) and fellow Australian Jai Hindley (Reb Bill-Bora-Hansgrohe).

The five-day Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana begins with a 34.3km team time trial on Wednesday and ends on Sunday with a stage for the sprinters in Valencia. The overall classification will be decided on stage 2 to Benifato and stage 3 to Alpuente. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) are expected to contest any sprint finishes.

