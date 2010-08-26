Van Poppel confirms Cervelo TestTeam could fold

Carlos Sastre's Cervelo team limited its losses in the TTT. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Cervelo TestTeam Directeur Sportif Jean-Paul van Poppel has confirmed that the team is facing major changes at the end of the season, as Cyclingnews reported yesterday and may in fact stop.

"I can not deny that it's true. The future will change. For me it's still a question how,", he told the Dutch website Nusport. "I expect we will stop, but right now I can't say anything meaningful about."

Four riders are linked to the US-based team Garmin-Transitions. Cyclingnews understands that Thor Hushovd is already in negotiations with that team, with several phone calls taking place between the team and rider in the last 24 hours. Most of the riders have not been available for comment.

The women's team is expected to continue. Regina Bruins told Nusport, “I'm still negotiating with the team, tomorrow I have an appointment with the team manager. I am amazed, and can't say much."

The Cervelo women's team leads the peloton with 33 victories this season, including five World Cup wins.

Financial difficulties are rumoured to be the ground for the dissolution of the men's team. The Professional Continental team was expected to apply for ProTour status for the coming season, but did not do so. It also recently lost captain Carlos Sastre, who announced he will ride for Geox in the coming year.