Huon Salmon Genesys Wealth Advisers becomes Avanti Racing Team

Having been previously gone by Huon Salmon Genesys Wealth Advisers, a change in title sponsors has bought a change in name with the Continetal outfit now known as the Avanti Racing Team. The team manager Steve Price said the team has had a strong partnership with Avanti during the 2013 season which precipitated the change. "This further investment by Avanti is testament to the world-class cycling development programme we have built over the past 13 years. Avanti equipment is superior technology and we look forward to getting it over the finish line first in 2014," Price said.

Alumni of the team include several riders who have gone onto race at WorldTour level with Richie Porte, Will Clarke, Nathan Haas, Steele Von Hoff and Nathan Earle all having spent time with the Tasmanian squad. A rising star of Australian cycling, Jack Haig, who in winning the National Road Series (NRS) overall this year became the youngest rider to do so, remains with the team as he seeks to compete in mountain biking at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The managing director of Sheppard Industries, Bob Boniface said the ongoing sponsorship deal was great timing for Avanti as it continues to build a strong reputation in professional cycling

"We are proud of our successful partnership with the Avanti Racing Team and we are delighted to be the new naming rights partner to this champion organisation. Avanti bikes provide a real advantage because the continuing evolution of bicycle design has included extensive research and consultation with the riders who race our bikes," Boniface said.

The Avanti Racing Team will compete in the 2014 NRS Series with the latest range of racing bikes including the new Avanti Corsa SL, the Avanti Corsa DR and the Avanti Chrono Evo II time trial bike.

A new addition to the team equipment is the launch of the new Avanti Bikes icon which is a falcon and has been introduced on the team bikes head badge.