Hunter breaks ankle while training

Robert Hunter has suffered a fractured ankle while training on Monday morning. The South African rider announced the bad news via Twitter.

"Not a good way to start the 2011 season. Broken ankle while out training. Now I'm bed ridden for 10 days," he tweeted.

The accident occurred in a curve, nobody else was involved. "Front wheel slipped in corner, put my foot down to stop from falling and felt my ankle go! Think I'm getting old," Hunter added.

On top of the injury, which means a setback in his 2011 season build-up, the sprint veteran will have to miss out on the first meeting of his new team Pegasus in Australia this week.

"Most of all I'm gutted to be missing training camp. Was really looking forward to it with the new team," he added.