HTC-Highroad signs Neben and Miller

Image 1 of 2 Amber Neben (United States) did well for her fourth place. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Amber Neben (Webcor Builders) leads Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) over the finish line. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

HTC-Highroad has signed Americans Amber Neben and Amanda Miller to its women’s team for 2011. Neben joins from Webcor Builders Cycling Team, with Miller switching from Team TIBCO. They will join the likes of Judith Arndt, Emilia Fahlin and Ina-Yoko Teutenberg as HTC aims to build on another successful season in the women's pro ranks.

For Neben it marks a return to the international racing scene after riding domestically in 2010. She previously rode for Cannondale, T-Mobile, Team Flexpoint and Nurnberger. The 35-year-old is a former world time trial champion and US national road champion, a two-time winner of the Tour de l'Aude, and represented the USA in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

"I am really excited to be joining the team," said Neben.

"The roster is loaded with two of the greatest in the history of the sport. It will be an honor to race with them. It will also be exciting for me to work with the young, talented group that completes the team. In addition to the riders, High Road has a great staff and uses top-of-the-line equipment. It is a very professional environment. I am looking forward to the new opportunities and challenges to come."

While Neben is regarded as one of cycling’s most experienced riders, Miller is perhaps one of the brightest young talents.

Having turned pro in 2010, she has already won the criterium at Tulsa Tough as well as Iowa's Snake Alley Criterium, featuring a strenuous 12 percent cobbled climb. Miller is also an advocate for Bike Pure.

"Amanda shows great promise as a talented young rider," said HTC’s Sports Director, Ronny Lauke.

"She's one of the top American female cyclists, and her talents and attitude fit beautifully within our team. Adding Neben is also perfect. She has a world of experience and clearly strengthens our time trial and stage race capabilities."

Miller was delighted to be signing for the team, adding, "I am excited to be a part of the best team in the world and looking forward to helping make it another successful year," said Miller. "It's going to be fantastic to challenge myself and see what I can do to be a part of the team's success in the coming years."