How to watch Volta ao Algarve 2021 – live TV and streaming

The Volta ao Algarve was postponed from its normal February slot to May because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now, rather than providing early-season form, the Portuguese race is a challenging alternative to the Giro d'Italia attracting a start list full of talent, beginning with the number one dossard, local Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), and his Portuguese teammates Rui and Ivo Oliveira.

Last year's winner Remco Evenepoel is leading Deceuninck-Quickstep at the Giro d'Italia but in his stead is Tour de France green jersey winner Sam Bennett and Fabio Jakobsen, who is continuing his return to form after a long rehabilitation from last year's Tour de Pologne crash.

Ineos Grenadiers made a last-minute swap in their Giro roster, putting Colombian climber Ivan Sosa in the Algarve team.

Unlike past years, where ten or more WorldTour teams would be following up their training camps and first races in Algarve there are just seven on the line for the five stages, giving Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux a better shot at taking their first win of the season.

The Volta ao Algarve offers up an appealing mix across the five stages, providing stages that suit sprinters, rouleurs, climbers and time trialists.

The opening day from Lagos to Portimão is a hilly 189.5 kilometres and reverse of what has been contested in the past few years. In 2020, Jakobsen won the opener in Lagos and now with a flatter finale into Portimão the stage will suit him if he's up to it.

Stage 2 is for the climbers and heads inland from the coast to the highest point in Algarve, the Alto da Fóia, a 7.7 kilometre climb that comes after two shorter but steeper ascents, the Alferce and Pomba, in the last 30 kilometres.

The third stage should suit the sprinters with only a few smaller climbs early in 203km of racing before the stage 4 individual time trial in Lagoa which, at 20.3 kilometres, is a solid test. This is where Remco Evenepoel sealed last year's overall win after coming into the stage tied on time with Dan Martin and Max Schachmann.

This year, the time trial swaps places with the 170.1 kilometre stage from Albufeira to another summit finale on the Alto do Malhão, a short climb at just 2.6 kilometres. Last year the stage was won by Miguel Angel López but the time gaps were in the single digits. If the general classification is close after the time trial, there could be more fireworks on this final day.

Volta ao Algarve live stream

