How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

By published

All of the broadcast information for the Spanish WorldTour stage race this week

Volta a Catalunya 2023: Roglič celebrates overall victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Volta a Catalunya from March 24-30 to see the latest WorldTour stage race in the men's cycling calendar, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Volta a Catalunya: Streaming information

► Dates: March 24-30

FREE stream: SBS (Australia) | RTVE Play (Spain) | Auvio (Belgium)

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+

US: Peacock

Canada: FloBikes

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

