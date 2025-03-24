How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch Volta a Catalunya from March 24-30 to see the latest WorldTour stage race in the men's cycling calendar, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The Classics may be in full swing, but we still have stage racing of the highest quality this week, with Primoz Roglic, Adam Yates, and Juan Ayuso among the big names battling for one of the most prestigious week-long titles in the sport.

After Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico earlier in the month, the Volta a Catalunya represents the latest step for the stage race elite to test themselves and build momentum ahead of the Grand Tours.

The Volta a Cataluyna gets underway today, Monday, March 24, with a stage starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, with three summit finishes lining the route ahead of the ever-entertaining laps of Barcelona's Montjuic Park to conclude the race on Sunday, March 30.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Volta a Catalunya online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Volta a Catalunya for free?

Yes! The 2025 edition of the Volta a Catalunya will have free-to-air coverage in Australia via SBS, as well as in numerous European countries.

Volta a Catalunya timings today Stage 1 ► 3.15-5.15pm CET / 2.15-4.15pm GMT / 10.15am-12.15pm ET / 1.15am-3.15am AEDT (Tuesday)

SBS is the major cycling broadcaster in Australia, showing the Tour de France and other races, and you can watch for free via the SBS On Demand streaming platforn.

Elsewhere, in the host country of Spain, RTVE will be showing the Volta a Catalunya on TV and online, through its RTVE Play streaming platform.

In Belgium, French-language public broadcaster RTBF has the rights, with streaming available on its platform, Auvio.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when the Volta a Catalunya is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Volta a Catalunya on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is where you'll find the action most days, while to watch the Volta a Catalunya online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered every day.

Two hours of live coverage are scheduled each day.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in the USA

The Volta a Catalunya will have live coverage in the USA on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service of broadcasting giant NBC, which has the rights to the Tour de France and with it many of the races run by the same organiser, ASO, such as the Volta a Catalunya.

You can get Peacock for $7.99/month or $79.99/year if you don't mind ads, or you could go for Peacock Premium Plus (no ads) for $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch the Volta a Catalunya on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the Volta a Catalunya

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Volta a Catalunya via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS. All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster and SBS On Demand is free to use with a registration.

There is no coverage for those in New Zealand – Staylive does not have the rights to the Volta a Catalunya.