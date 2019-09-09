Trending

How to watch the Vuelta a España – Live streams from anywhere

Don't miss a moment of the last Grand Tour of 2019

The 2019 Vuelta a Espana route
The Vuelta a España moves into its final week, with everything still to play for, despite what is a commanding lead for Jumbo-Visma's Primož Roglič, who leads road race world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) by 2:25 after his commanding win in last week's individual time trial on stage 10.

Roglic knows all too well from his experience at this year's Giro d'Italia, however, that nothing in Grand Tour racing is ever certain, and the Slovenian will be doing all he can to put as much time as possible into his rivals over this final week before the race finish in Madrid on Sunday

Indeed, Roglic and Valverde proved to be a cut above the rest already on stage 15 from Tineo to Santuario del Acebo. While Roglic's young American teammate Sepp Kuss took the stage win, Roglic was able to match Valverde's aggression and finish together with the Spanish veteran, while challengers Miguel Ángel López (Astana), rising star Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Valverde's Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana – a former race leader at this year's race – all lost time.

With some of the toughest climbing yet to come, however, the final GC is a long way from being decided.

Cyclingnews will continue to have full live reports, with news and photos from inside of the race as it happens, along with extensive reporting on the stage and its players throughout the final week of the race. We're also your go-to place for results, photos and highlights once the stage is done.

While you follow our text-based live coverage, you can also keep an eye on the action with live streaming video from just about anywhere, even if you don't live in a broadcast zone. Here are some suggested places to watch the live streaming from your computer, phone, tablet or other internet-connected device.

How to watch the Vuelta a Espana live stream: UK

The Vuelta a España is being broadcast in the UK on Eurosport, which can be found in basic Sky TV packages. With a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass, you can access the live stream from just about any internet-connected device. You can try it out for free.

Amazon Prime customers can sign up for the Eurosport Player through Amazon Channels for £6.99 per month.

How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream: Australia live stream

Australians can watch the 2019 Vuelta a España on SBS On Demand, SBS Cycling Central or Eurosport.

How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream: North America

The 2019 Vuelta a España is being shown live online daily online streaming at Fubo.TV. Fubo.tv has a broad sports offering with dozens of different networks in a package that costs $19.99 to try for a month, then $44.99 per month beyond that. To view the Vuelta, you need to also purchase the International Sports package for $11.99 per month for US customers to be able to access the races.

in the US the race will also be streaming on the NBC Sports Gold app and web page with the 'cycling pass' ($54.99/year).

In Canada, the race live stream will be available on Flobikes.com for $150 annually or $30 on a month-to-month basis, and offers races you can't get on Fubo.tv, such as cyclo-cross races, special interest videos, interviews and more.

How to live stream the Vuelta a España from outside of your country

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number one best VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 15 months for the price of 12.

2019 Vuelta a España stages

StageDateStart/FinishDistanceStartEndType
Stage 124-Aug-19Salinas de Torrevieja - Torrevieja (TTT)24 km18:5620:30TTT
Stage 225-Aug-19Benidorm - Calpe193 km12:2017:35Hilly
Stage 326-Aug-19Ibi - Alicante186 km12:5317:35Flat
Stage 427-Aug-19Cullera - El Puig177 km13:1917:35Flat
Stage 528-Aug-19L'Eliana - Alto de Javalembre165 km12:5117:35Hilly
Stage 629-Aug-19Mora del Rubielos - Ares del Maestart196.6 km12:0417:35Hilly
Stage 730-Aug-19Onda - Mas de la Costa182 km12:3017:35Mountain
Stage 831-Aug-19Valls - Igualada168 km13:1217:35Hilly
Stage 91-Sep-19Andorra la Vella - Cortals d'Encamp96.8 km14:5417:35Mountain
Rest Day2-Sep-19
Stage 103-Sep-19Jurancon - Pau (ITT)36.1 km13:3717:35ITT
Stage 114-Sep-19Saint-Palais - Urdax169 km12:5117:35Mountain
Stage 125-Sep-19Circuito de Navarra - Bilboa175 km13:1217:35Mountain
stage 136-Sep-19Bilboa - Los Machucos168 km12:5817:35Mountain
Stage 147-Sep-19San Vincente de la barquera - Oviedo189 km12:4617:35Flat
Stage 158-Sep-19Tineo - Alto del Acebo159 km13:1817:35Mountain
Stage 169-Sep-19Pravia - Alto de la Cubilla155 km13:2817:35Mountain
Rest Day10-Sep-19
Stage 1711-Sep-19Aranda del Duero - Guadalajara199.7 km11:4917:35Flat
Stage 1812-Sep-19Colmenar Viejo - Beceril de la Sierra180.9 km12:4017:35Mountain
Stage 1913-Sep-19Ávila - Toledo163.4 km13:3417:35Flat
Stage 2014-Sep-19Arenas de San Pedro - Plataforma de Gredos189 km12:1117:35Mountain
Stage 2115-Sep-19Fuenlabrada - Madrid105 km17:1019:58Flat