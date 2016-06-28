How to watch the Tour of Britain - Competition

Image 1 of 2 The Cyclingnews Tour Tracker is back for 2016 Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Immediate Media)

The Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app is the only app you need to follow all the action from the three grand tours, and in 2016, the Tour of Britain. For our UK readers, if you download the app on either your phone or tablet, you'll go into the running to win a VIP in-car experience and VIP hospitality for two, to stage 3 of the Tour of Britain.

The third stage of the Tour of Britain takes place on September 6, starting in Congleton and finishing in Tatton Park, Knutsford. The stage is 182km in length.

While the Tour of Britain passes through several scenic locations as it makes its way south from Glasgow to London with plenty of interesting locations, monuments and places of historical importance, the ultimate way to watch the tour is by entering the comp to win!

There are two versions of the app; free and Pro Upgrade ($1.99 USD or £1.49) which offers live race commentary from the Cyclingnews editorial team, real-time GPS tracking, live time trial results, daily stage results and standings, stage recaps, photography and more.

In the free version of the app you will find basic race information such as details of every stage with interactive course maps and profiles, details of teams and riders participating in the race, daily results and access to pro content from previous races.

Although the competition is only open to the UK, the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app will enhance your experiencing of watching cycling no matter where you are on the planet.

Enter the competition and download the app now and you'll also be able to enjoy it just in time for the Tour de France.

If you're outside the UK, click here to download the Tour Tracker app from the iTunes store, and to download the app from the Google Play store, click here

All versions of the app include basic race information:

- Details of every stage including interactive course maps and profiles

profiles

- Details of every team and rider participating in the race

- Daily results and standings for every jersey category

- Full access to pro content for past races

- Cycling news feed provided by Cyclingnews.com

The PRO upgrade ($1.99 USD or £1.49) adds the following exclusive content for every 2016 race covered:

- Live GPS tracking presented on course maps and profiles

- Live race situation with rider groupings and time gaps

- Live text commentary provided by Cyclingnews.com

- Live intermediate results for time trials, sprints and climbs

- Daily stage written recaps & photography

- Stage preview and recap videos (when available)

- Data analysis including time riders spend off the front

- Data replay feature for use with tape delayed video

- Customizable push notifications for key race moments

- Integration with iPhone calendar

To learn more about Tour Tracker and its selection of professional cycling applications for mobile and the web, visit TheTourTracker.com.