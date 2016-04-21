Follow the 2016 Giro d'Italia with the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app

The Cyclingnews Tour Tracker is back for 2016

The Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app is back and available to download. Providing you with the most detailed online and mobile coverage available for the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana - and with bonus coverage of the 2016 Tour of Britain - the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker is the most comprehensive race coverage app on the planet.

Like last year, there are two versions of the App. The free version, and the annual Pro upgrade ($1.99 USD or £1.49) which includes full coverage from our premium races. This includes live race commentary from the Cyclingnews editorial team, real-time GPS tracking, live time trial results, daily stage results and standings, stage recaps, photography and more.

The app can be downloaded from iTunes or Google Play, Current users should get the latest version to get 2016 coverage.

All versions of the app include basic race information:

- Details of every stage including interactive course maps and

profiles

- Details of every team and rider participating in the race

- Daily results and standings for every jersey category

- Full access to pro content for past races

- Cycling news feed provided by Cyclingnews.com

The PRO upgrade ($1.99 USD or £1.49) adds the following exclusive content for every 2016 race covered:

- Live GPS tracking presented on course maps and profiles

- Live race situation with rider groupings and time gaps

- Live text commentary provided by Cyclingnews.com

- Live intermediate results for time trials, sprints and climbs

- Daily stage written recaps & photography

- Stage preview and recap videos (when available)

- Data analysis including time riders spend off the front

- Data replay feature for use with tape delayed video

- Customizable push notifications for key race moments

- Integration with iPhone calendar



To learn more about Tour Tracker and its selection of professional cycling applications for mobile and the web, visit TheTourTracker.com.