How to watch the Tour de France – live streaming, TV, highlights

Racing restarts after the first rest day at the 2020 Tour de France with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the yellow jersey after an exciting stage 9 through the Pyrenees.

Fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the stage win, his fourth Grand Stage success, while former yellow jersey Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) dropped to eighth overall.

Defending champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) is back and staying safe so far in second place, while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) sits third overall.

While the general classification favourites look to be on the two stacked Ineos and Jumbo-Visma teams, there are plenty of other big names to keep an eye on, too.

Colombian representation comes courtesy of former runner-up Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), debutant Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and the EF Pro Cycling trio of Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita and Daniel Martínez.

Along with Martin, French hopes are pinned on Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), while Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) are out of the GC race. Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren), Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas (both Movistar) are Spain's main GC men.

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) will look to improve on his fourth place last year, while other Trek-Segafredo leaders Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema are also challengers.

In terms of sprinters – with their opportunities this year few and far between – triple stage winner in 2019 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) leads the way. He'll compete against Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), among others.

Other major names on the start list include Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) and world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo).

Tour de France live stream

The Tour de France is being aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and is being aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.26 for a month, £4.99 / $6.61 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.99 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

British broadcaster ITV is also showing the race on their ITV4 channel. Welsh-language station S4C has live coverage and highlights every day, too.

FloBikes are showing the race in Canada. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

NBC Sports Gold is also streaming the race, costing $54.99 for a year's subscription that includes a number of other major races.

The race is also being shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF and Sporza in Belgium, and on France Sport in France. SBS will show the Tour in Australia.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Race schedule

Saturday, August 29

Stage 1: Nice – Nice, 170km

Sunday, August 30

Stage 2: Nice – Nice, 190km

Monday, August 31

Stage 3: Nice – Sisteron, 198km

Tuesday, September 1

Stage 4: Sisteron – Orcières-Merlette, 157km

Wednesday, September 2

Stage 5: Gap – Privas, 183km

Thursday, September 3

Stage 6: Le Teil – Mont Aigoual, 191km

Friday, September 4

Stage 7: Millau – Lavaur, 168km

Saturday, September 5

Stage 8: Cazères – Loudenvielle, 140km

Sunday, September 6

Stage 9: Pau – Lauruns, 154km

Monday, September 7

Rest day

Tuesday, September 8

Stage 10: Île d'Oléron – Île de Ré, 170km

Wednesday, September 9

Stage 11: Châtelaillon-Plage – Poitiers, 167km

Thursday, September 10

Stage 12: Chauvigny – Sarran, 218km

Friday, September 11

Stage 13: Châtel-Guyon – Puy Mary, 191km

Saturday, September 12

Stage 14: Clermont Ferrand – Lyon, 197km

Sunday, September 13

Stage 15: Lyon – Grand Colombier, 175km

Monday, September 14

Rest day

Tuesday, September 15

Stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin – Villard-de-Lans, 164km

Wednesday, September 16

Stage 17: Grenoble – Méribel, 168km

Thursday, September 17

Stage 18: Méribel – La Roche-sur-Foron, 168km

Friday, September 18

Stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse – Champagnole, 160km

Saturday, September 19

Stage 20: Lure – La Planche des Belles Filles, 36km

Sunday, September 20

Stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie – Paris Champs-Élysées, 122km