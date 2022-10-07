How to watch the Gravel World Championships 2022 – live streaming

The inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships take place on the weekend of 8th and 9th of October.

Cyclingnews will have race reports, analysis and news in the lead-up, during, and after the race as a host of big names head to Italy to see who will wear the first rainbow stripes in the gravel discipline.

The men's and women's elite races will be broadcast live around Europe and the rest of the world – you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

In the men's race, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) is back in action after his ill-fated expedition to the Road Worlds in Wollongong. Other marquee names in action in Italy include Peter Sagan (Slovakia), Niki Terpstra (Netherlands), Nathan Haas (Australia), Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) and Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic).

In the women’s race, Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) will be aiming for something of a double. Already winner of the past two editions of the long-running but unofficial Gravel Worlds in Lincoln, Nebraska, the American is seeking to become the undisputed world champion in Cittadella on Saturday, and she has performed strongly across the gravel season.

Unbound winner Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Argentina) is another likely contender for the rainbow jersey, along with Canyon/SRAM's Tiffany Cromwell who will be joined by fellow Australian road professional Rachel Neylan. Then there is Tessa Neefjes (Netherlands) along with Svenja Betz (Germany), who both have two Gravel World Series victories under their belt. Much of the attention, however, will surely focus on Ferrand-Prévot, not least given reports of her imminent move to a new Ineos off-road team.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Gravel World Championships 2022. Check out the route details here.

The profile of the Gravel World Championship 2022 (Image credit: UCI)

Gravel World Championships 2022 women profile (Image credit: UCI)

How to watch Gravel World Championships

The Gravel World Championships will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on GCN+ (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab). GCN+ will also air the race in the USA, Canada, and Australia, while the UCI is streaming the race on its site (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99/$45.35 while a monthly subscription is £6.99/$7.93.

In the USA, FloBikes (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) will air the race. An annual subscription costs $12.99/month.

Gravel World Championships schedule