How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné – live stream, TV, results

Just two weeks into the season restart comes the final key stage race before the Tour de France, the five-day Critérium du Dauphiné. A wealth of stage racing stars will take the start in Clermont-Ferrand on Wednesday, with summit finishes awaiting them on each stage of the race.

While 2019 champion Jakob Fuglsang won't take the start, there are plenty of Tour de France contenders lining up to test their form for one last time, including the entire podium of the recent Tour de l'Ain in Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

While the reigning Tour champion Bernal, reigning Vuelta champion Roglič and the reinvigorated Quintana are the 'big three' favourites, a number of other Tour de France team leaders will be testing their mettle on the mountainous course, too.

Julian Alaphilippe heads up a powerful Deceuninck-QuickStep selection, while Colombian duo Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita lead EF Pro Cycling and Tadej Pogačar will be UAE Team Emirates' contender.

Jumbo-Visma bring Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk as they test out seven-eighths of their Tour squad. At Ineos, Chris Froome and Pavel Sivakov join Bernal.

AG2R La Mondiale are led by Romain Bardet, who departs for Sunweb next year, and Astana's Miguel Ángel López is working towards his Tour debut. Mikel Landa leads Bahrain McLaren, and fellow Spaniards Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde head up Movistar.

Other star names include Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Summit finishes come every day of the race, which features 27 categorised climbs. Highlights include finishes at the HC-rated Col de Porte, the first category Saint-Martin-de-Belleville and two second-category finishes at Mégeve.

Check below for all the details of how to watch all the action at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Critérium du Dauphiné live stream

The Critérium du Dauphiné will be aired comprehensively across a number of networks, and will be aired live across Europe, Asia and Australia via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player.

You can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 / $9.16 for a month, £4.99 / $6.54 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 / $52.42 for a 12-month pass.

The GCN Race Pass, available on the GCN app, is also airing the race in the UK and Australia. Access in the UK will set you back £39.99 for a year, although a special offer currently lets you subscribe for just £19.99. The special offer in Australia – until August 12 – is AU$59.99, and then rises, only a little, to AU$64.99. There's also an option to pay for the Race Pass month-by-month, although the year pass is much better value.

FloBikes will show the race in North America. Subscribing to FloBikes will set you back $30 per month or $150 for the year, and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

In the USA, another option lies in NBC Sports Gold, which will set you back $54.99 for a year's subscription that includes a number of other major races.

The race will also be shown on various broadcasters around Europe, including Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium, and on France 3 in France.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Race schedule

Wednesday, August 12

Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand – Saint-Christo-en-Jarez, 218.5km

10:55 – 16:22 CEST / 04:55 – 10:22 EST

Thursday, August 13

Stage 2: Vienne – Col de Porte, 135km

13:00 – 16:27 CEST / 07:00 – 10:27 EST

Friday, August 14

Stage 3: Corenc – Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, 157km

12:10 – 16:24 CEST / 06:10 – 10:24 EST

Saturday, August 15

Stage 4: Ugine – Megève, 153.5km

12:10 – 16:49 CEST / 06:10 – 10:49 EST

Sunday, August 16

Stage 5: Megève – Megève, 153.5km

12:20 – 16:50 CEST / 06:20 – 10:50 EST