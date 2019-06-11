How to watch the Criterium du Dauphine - free live streams from anywhere

Image 1 of 5 Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Criterium du Dauphine 2019 race route (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 to Lans-en-Vercors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Stage 5 of the Criterium du Dauphine to Valmorel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) wins the opening stage and takes the leader's jersey at the Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With two stages down – but still six to go – the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné truly came alive on stage 2 on Monday, with Bahrain-Merida's Dylan Teuns out-sprinting breakaway companion Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) to win the stage and take over as the race leader from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), who had won the opening stage on Sunday.

Not far behind them, a number of the GC contenders – minus a few notable names – did battle to try to gain the upper hand, testing each other on what was a stage with few flat sections of note.

If you're not watching the race already, now is the perfect time to jump in and follow the favourites' progress as they try to win what is a hugely prestigious race in its own right, but also a traditional build-up race for the Tour de France, which starts in Brussels, Belgium, on July 6.

The organisers of this year's Dauphiné have pulled together some new challenges for the 2019 edition, throwing a load of unknown climbs at the 18 WorldTour teams and four wildcards who are contesting this year's race. The route provides the general classification riders, including Chris Froome (Team Ineos), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot, with a stern test ahead of the Tour next month. For our look at how the Tour's GC contenders are fairing at the moment, read our latest form ranking.

The sprinters will have their first opportunity on the stage 3 trip from Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom on Tuesday. A 26.1km time trial on stage 4 will shake up the overall standings before the next sprint-friendly stage to Voiron, setting up the grand finale on the final weekend.

The longest stage at 228km, stage 6, heads from Saint-Vulbas-Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne over the Col de Beaune, but the most selective stage will come the following day on the short but difficult 133km route from Saint-Genix-les-Villages to the summit finish of Les Sept Laux-Pipay. The final day covers more familiar territory, packing six categorised climbs – including Les Gets, the Col du Corbier, the Côte des Rives, and the final haul up to the Swiss resort of Champéry – into just 113.5km.

Needless to say, you won't want to miss a moment. Cyclingnews is here with all the information you need to watch the race from anywhere.

UK live stream

The Critérium du Dauphiné is being broadcast in the UK on Eurosport, which can be found in basic Sky TV packages. With a Eurosport Player monthly or annual pass, you can access the live stream from just about any internet-connected device. You can try it out for free.

ITV4 are producing daily highlights with the usual team – Gary Imlach, Ned Boulting, David Millar and Daniel Friebe. The show is being broadcast for an hour at 1900 after each stage.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné: North America

The 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné is being shown live online in the US on the NBC Sports Gold app and web page ($54.99/year).

Any of the streams from official broadcasters Eurosport or France-TV Sport will be geo-restricted. However, you may still be able to access them by simulating being in the home country via a 'virtual private network' or VPN.

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné: Australia live stream

Australians can watch the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné on SBS or Eurosport .

Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 stages

Sunday, June 9 – Stage 1 - Aurillac to Jussac, 142km. Start: 11:00, Finish: 15:00

Monday, June 10 – Stage 2 - Mauriac to Craponne-sur-Arzon, 180km. Start: 11:50, Finish: 16:40

Tuesday, June 11 – Stage 3 - Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom, 172km. Start: 12:25, Finish: 16:40

Wednesday, June 12 – Stage 4 - Roanne to Roanne, 26.1km (ITT). Start:13:05, Finish: 16:31

Thursday, June 13 – Stage 5 - Boën-sur-Lignon to Voiron, 201km. Start: 11:25, Finish: 16:44

Friday, June 14 – Stage 6 - Saint-Vulbas - Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, 228km. Start: 10:15, Finish: 16:50

Saturday, June 15 – Stage 7 - Saint-Genix-les-Villages to Les Sept Laux-Pipay, 133km. Start: 12:50, Finish: 17:00

Sunday, June 16 – Stage 8 - Cluses to Champéry (Switzerland), 113.5km. Start: 13:45, Finish: 17:00