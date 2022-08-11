How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Primoz Roglic won the 2021 Vuelta a España – will he be back to try for a fourth title this month?

The final Grand Tour of the season is almost upon us, with the 77th edition of the Vuelta a España due to start in Utrecht, in the Netherlands, on Friday August 19.

Cyclingnews will have full stage reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race until the final stage in Madrid on September 11.

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all stages aired from start to finish.

The race is set to feature one of the strongest fields of the season, with a swathe of big GC names lining up to do battle over the final three-week test of the season.

Primož Roglič's participation is not yet certain following an injury at the Tour de France, but the three-time winner and Jumbo-Visma team leader, is a natural favourite for overall victory should he compete.

Roglič's bid for a record-equalling fourth Vuelta victory faces stiff competition, though, not least from 2018 winner Simon Yates, who leads BikeExchange-Jayco. 2016 winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) is also set to take part.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl field a strong squad as Remco Evenepoel looks to test his Grand Tour credentials and win stages. He'll race alongside world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

Elsewhere, recent podium finishers Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), and Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) will all be taking part.

Bora-Hansgrohe bring a powerful quartet consisting of Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley as well as Sergio Higuita, Wilco Kelderman and Emanuel Buchmann. Mikel Landa, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) are also set to take on the Vuelta.

Following the opening team time trial in Utrecht and two sprint stages in the Netherlands, the race will head into the hills of the Basque Country following the first rest day.

The first major GC showdown is set to come on stage 6 atop the Ascensión al Pico Jano, the first of nine uphill or summit finishes at the race, including Estepona, Sierra Nevada and the Alto de Piornal. A 31km time trial on stage 10 will also prove a pivotal test in the GC battle.

For full route details check out our 2022 Vuelta a España preview here, and check here for a closer look at five key stages of the race.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España.

Vuelta a España live stream

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (410, 411 on Sky) as well as streaming on Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. In Australia, national broadcaster SBS (opens in new tab) will also carry live coverage. ITV4 (opens in new tab) will also be showing highlights of the race in the UK.

The Vuelta will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab). A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month. FloBikes (opens in new tab) will air the race in Canada. An annual subscription costs $12.99/month.

Around Europe, other broadcasters include Sporza (opens in new tab) in Belgium, NOS (opens in new tab) in the Netherlands and RTVE (opens in new tab) in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Vuelta a España schedule