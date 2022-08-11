How to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

By published

Will Roglic be back to try for a fourth win against Evenepoel, Yates, Carapaz, Hindley, and more?

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 05 A general view of Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey his son Levom and Jack Haig of Australia and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrate winning on the podium ceremony in the Plaza del Obradoiro after during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 21 a 338 km Individual Time Trial stage from Padrn to Santiago de Compostela lavuelta LaVuelta21 ITT on September 05 2021 in Santiago de Compostela Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primoz Roglic won the 2021 Vuelta a España – will he be back to try for a fourth title this month? (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)
Jump to:

The final Grand Tour of the season is almost upon us, with the 77th edition of the Vuelta a España due to start in Utrecht, in the Netherlands, on Friday August 19. 

Cyclingnews will have full stage reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race until the final stage in Madrid on September 11.

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast around Europe and the rest of the world, with all stages aired from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The race is set to feature one of the strongest fields of the season, with a swathe of big GC names lining up to do battle over the final three-week test of the season.

Read More

2022 Vuelta a España

2022 Vuelta a España – The Essential Preview

Five key stages of the 2022 Vuelta a España

Primož Roglič's participation is not yet certain following an injury at the Tour de France, but the three-time winner and Jumbo-Visma team leader, is a natural favourite for overall victory should he compete.

Roglič's bid for a record-equalling fourth Vuelta victory faces stiff competition, though, not least from 2018 winner Simon Yates, who leads BikeExchange-Jayco. 2016 winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) is also set to take part.

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl field a strong squad as Remco Evenepoel looks to test his Grand Tour credentials and win stages. He'll race alongside world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

Elsewhere, recent podium finishers Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), and Miguel Angel López (Astana Qazaqstan) will all be taking part.

Bora-Hansgrohe bring a powerful quartet consisting of Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley as well as Sergio Higuita, Wilco Kelderman and Emanuel Buchmann. Mikel Landa, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën) are also set to take on the Vuelta.

Following the opening team time trial in Utrecht and two sprint stages in the Netherlands, the race will head into the hills of the Basque Country following the first rest day.

The first major GC showdown is set to come on stage 6 atop the Ascensión al Pico Jano, the first of nine uphill or summit finishes at the race, including Estepona, Sierra Nevada and the Alto de Piornal. A 31km time trial on stage 10 will also prove a pivotal test in the GC battle.

For full route details check out our 2022 Vuelta a España preview here, and check here for a closer look at five key stages of the race.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2022 Vuelta a España.

Vuelta a España live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab) for alerts and news on important stories and action during the race.

The 2022 Vuelta a España will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (410, 411 on Sky) as well as streaming on Discovery+ (opens in new tab), which carries Eurosport's live coverage. 

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in select other territories on GCN+ (opens in new tab), with a year’s subscription costing £39.99. In Australia, national broadcaster SBS (opens in new tab) will also carry live coverage. ITV4 (opens in new tab) will also be showing highlights of the race in the UK.

The Vuelta will be available to view in the USA on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab). A seven-day free trial is available, while a subscription to Peacock Premium will set you back $4.99 (or $9.99 without ads) per month. FloBikes (opens in new tab) will air the race in Canada. An annual subscription costs $12.99/month.

Around Europe, other broadcasters include Sporza (opens in new tab) in Belgium, NOS (opens in new tab) in the Netherlands and RTVE (opens in new tab) in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the race.

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN. 

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) offers the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Vuelta a España schedule

Schedule
DateStartFinishLength
Stage 1August 19UtrechtUtrecht23.3km (TTT)
Stage 2August 20's-HertogenboschUtrecht175.1km
Stage 3August 21BredaBreda193.5km
Rest Day 1August 22   
Stage 4August 23Vitoria-GasteizLaguardia152.5km
Stage 5August 24IrúnBilbao187.2km
Stage 6August 25BilbaoAscensión al Pico Jano. San Miguel de Aguayo181.2km
Stage 7August 26CamargoCistierna190km
Stage 8August 27La Pola LlavianaColláu Fancuaya153.4km
Stage 9August 28VillaviciosaLes Praeres. Nava171.4km
Rest Day 2August 29   
Stage 10August 30ElcheAlicante30.9km (ITT)
Stage 11August 31El Pozo AlimentaciónCabo de Gata191.2km
Stage 12September 1SalobreñaPeñas Blancas. Estepona192.7km
Stage 13September 2RondaMontilla168.4km
Stage 14September 3MontoroSierra de La Prandera160.3km
Stage 15September 4MartosSierra Nevada149.6km
Rest Day 3September 5   
Stage 16September 6Sanlúcar de BarramedaTomares189.4km
Stage 17September 7AracenaMonasterio de Tentudía162.3km
Stage 18September 8TrujilloAlto de Piornal192km
Stage 19September 9Talavera de la ReinaTalavera de la Reina138.3km
Stage 20September 10MoralzarzalPuerto de Navacerrada181km
Stage 21September 11La RozasMadrid96.7km
Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.