How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a Burgos – live TV and streaming

The Vuelta a Burgos, a traditional lead-in stage race before the Vuelta a España, kicks off on Tuesday, August 3. The five-day race, held in northern Spain near the Basque Country, has this year attracted a star-packed start list as numerous big names prepare for the third Grand Tour of the season.

The race will be broadcast in select locations in Europe and the rest of the world. You can find out how to watch the race wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN.

Reigning champion Remco Evenepoel isn't racing but Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is. He's the biggest name riding as he returns to racing ahead of his bid to become the youngest rider to win all three Grand Tours at the Vuelta.

The Colombian will be up against stern competition, though, with Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) also competing. 2018 Vuelta champion Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) is starting too, along with fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) will be the main home hope as he looks to salvage a 2021 season disrupted by his early crash at the Giro d'Italia. He has teammate and Giro runner-up Damiano Caruso for company. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) is also racing in Burgos as is Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Other major names set to race include Astana's Luis León Sánchez and Gorka Izagirre, Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExcchange), and Héctor Carretero (Movistar). Ineos Grenadiers' Iván Sosa, who has won the race twice in the past, is also racing.

The race kicks off on August 3 with an uphill finish in Burgos before a sprint stage 2 and a mid-mountain stage. Another sprint stage follows before the grand finale on stage 5 – the summit finish at Lagunas de Neila, which has been won by Sosa for each of the past three years.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the 2021 Vuelta a Burgos.

Vuelta a Burgos live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the Vuelta a Burgos and Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

The races will not be aired on Eurosport, Eurosport Player or GCN+ in the UK – a rare major race missing from the broadcaster's schedule.

Flobikes will air the men's race in the USA. Plans start from $12.50 per month or $150 per year.

The Vuelta a Burgos will be aired in Spain on EITB as well as RTVE.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Vuelta a Burgos

You can get around that, however, by accessing the streams via a VPN, with ExpressVPN offering the ability to simulate being back in your home country, allowing you to watch the race live on various devices – including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Vuelta a Burgos schedule