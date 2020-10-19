Better late than never: the 2020 Vuelta a España gets underway in the Basque Country on October 20 after the coronavirus pandemic forced most of the calendar into less than four months of racing.

The final Grand Tour of 2020 has been reduced to 18 stages after the cancellation of the opening days in the Netherlands but that only means that all of the toughest stages have been condensed into a shorter time frame with no room for error.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is looking to redeem himself with a spirited defence of his title after a shocking and morale-busting defeat at the hands of compatriot Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at the Tour de France. The Slovenian is joined by a wrecking crew of a team, with Tom Dumoulin, George Bennett, Robert Gesink and Sepp Kuss joining him in the Tour-Vuelta double.

With Pogacar out of the picture for the rest of the 2020 season, Roglič's main rivals include Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling), Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), and maybe, if his form has returned, even former Vuelta a España winner Chris Froome (Ineos).

There aren't very many flat stages but when there are, it will be Tour de France green jersey Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) going head-to-head with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and up-and-coming sprinters like Alex Aranburu (Astana) and Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo).

Cyclingnews will have full live reports, with news and photos from inside of the race as it happens, along with extensive reporting on the stage and its players throughout the final week of the race. We're also your go-to place for results, photos and highlights once the stage is done.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2020 Vuelta a España via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

While you follow the exclusive information in our text-based live coverage, keep an eye on the action with live streaming video from just about anywhere, even if you don't live in a broadcast zone.

Here are some suggested places to watch the live streaming from your computer, phone, tablet or other internet-connected device.

How to watch the Vuelta a España in the UK:

The Vuelta a España is being broadcast in the UK on Eurosport, which can be found in basic Sky TV packages. For streaming from just about any internet-connected device, you can sign up for a subscription to Eurosport Player for £6.99 for a month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

GCN Race Pass will also host the live stream and costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream: Australia live stream

Australians can watch the 2020 Vuelta a España on SBS On Demand, SBS Cycling Central or Eurosport.

How to watch the Vuelta a España live stream: North America

In the US and Canada, FloBikes will air the Vuelta a España. Subscribing to FloBikes costs $12.50 per month or $150 for the year and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

How to live stream the Vuelta a España from outside of your country

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

2020 Vuelta a España stages