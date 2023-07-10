How to watch stages 10, 11 and 12 of the Tour de France

Tour de France stage 10, 11, 12 date: July 11-13

Live streams: ITVX / S4C (UK)| GCN+ (UK) | SBS On Demand (AUS) | Peacock / USA Networks ($ USA) | FloBikes (CAN $) | Sky Sport (NZ $)

Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Race preview

The Tour de France is still reeling from a turbulent first nine days but heads out from the rest day into a stage set for more drama.

After the most aggressive opening to the Tour in recent memory, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads by 17 seconds over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a ding-dong battle on Puy de Dôme on Sunday.

It is likely the pair will try to stay as hidden as possible until Friday's summit finish on Grand Colombier.

Before then, there will be a harsh start on stage 10 from Vulcania to Issoire - a stage riddled with smaller mountains and likely a fight for the polka dot jersey, currently held by Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost).

The spotlight shifts to the sprinters on stage 11 to Bordeaux, sadly without Mark Cavendish (Astana), who crashed out of the race on Saturday after being heart-wrenchingly close to breaking the all time Tour stage win record.

Another lumpy stage for the puncheurs comes on Thursday where bonus seconds on the rather steep category 2 Col de la Croix Rosier (5.3km at 7.6%) could bring the GC men out to play.

See the entire 2023 Tour de France route for what's coming next.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2023 Tour de France via free live streams, no matter your location. Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere in the world, or one of the other highly-recommended VPN services below.

Check out our full live streaming guide, check out our comprehensive Tour de France guide, the Tour de France route, plus the Tour de France start list information powered by FirstCycling.

How to watch the Tour de France

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Tour de France in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV.

FloBikes will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Viewers in the USA can watch the Tour live via the network, while highlights and on-demand streams will also be available.

In the UK, the Tour de France will be aired free to air on TV via Eurosport, ITV4, and Welsh-language channel S4C. Live coverage and highlights are all available.

The Tour will also be aired live and in full by GCN+ in the UK, with the same coverage also available via streaming on Discovery+ and on Eurosport's TV channel. Discovery+ is available for Sky Glass, Sky Q, and Sky Stream customers for no extra cost.

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live Tour de France coverage.

For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain.

Best VPN for streaming the Tour de France

Geo-restrictions are the bane of cycling fans because they can prevent you from watching the Tour de France using your live streaming accounts if you are outside of your home country.

While you can always follow Cyclingnews for all the live coverage you can access your geo-blocked live streaming services by simulating being in your home country with a VPN - a 'virtual private network'.

Our experts have thoroughly tested VPNs for live streaming sports and recommend ExpressVPN. The service lets you to watch the race live on various devices – Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

There are a couple other very good options that are safe, reliable and offer good bandwidth for streaming sports. Check out the best two options below - NordVPN and the best budget option, Surfshark.

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

3. Surfshark: the best cheap VPN

Currently topping our charts as the fastest VPN around, Surfshark keeps giving us reasons to recommend it. It's a high-value, low-cost option that's easy to use, full of features, and excellent at unblocking restricted content. With servers in over 100 countries, you can stream your favorite shows from almost anywhere. Best of all, Surfshark costs as little as $2.30 per month, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to try it out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France stage 8, 9, 10 schedule Date Stage Start time Finish time July 8 Stage 8 12:30 CEDT 17:07 CEDT July 9 Stage 9 13:30 CEDT 18:05 CEDT July 11 Stage 10 13:05 CEDT 17:09 CEDT

*Live television and streaming, as well as Cyclingnews' live coverage, always covers start to finish.