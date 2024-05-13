Ben O'Connor - 'If I get on the Giro podium, that'd be a dream result'

By
published

Australian rethinks regrets over attempt to follow Pogačar on Oropa summit finish

Ben O'Connor racing at the Giro d'Italia
Ben O'Connor racing at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. After a broadly successful first week in the Giro d’Italia and with his notable time trial performance as one undoubted highlight, Ben O’Connor says he has no intention of changing his strategies in the next six days of the race.

Speaking to Cyclingnews and other media on the first rest day at Naples, an upbeat O’Connor went over his first week in detail and explained his pathway to his current GC position of fourth overall, 3:39 behind Tadej Pogačar.

