Dani Martínez on Giro d'Italia leader Tadej Pogačar - 'For sure if I feel good, I'll attack'

Colombian currently running second overall in Giro GC but remains ambitious

Daniel Martinez at the Giro d'Italia
Daniel Martinez at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Martínez has promised that he will not settle for second overall in the Giro d’Italia if an opportunity comes to attack race leader Tadej Pogačar, although the Bora-Hansgrohe leader warned, “Right now, maybe he is unbeatable.”

Pogačar currently leads the Colombian at the top of the Giro GC rankings by 2:40, with Martínez a further 18 seconds up on his former Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas.

