How to watch Paris-Nice 2021 – live TV and streaming

A year on from the last race before the cycling season ended for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the peloton returns to Paris-Nice for its 79th edition.

After the UAE Tour, the race to the sun is the second WorldTour stage race of 2021, and brings with it an expected strong field, from stage racers and sprinters to Classics men.

Tour de France runner-up Primož Roglič is the headline name, leading Jumbo-Visma at the eight-day race. 2020 winner Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) returns to defend his title, while Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Tour green jersey Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will also race Paris-Nice.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Paris-Nice via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Roglič will be joined in France by Steven Kruijswijk and George Bennett as part of a strong Jumbo-Visma squad. Two-time winner Richie Porte makes his Ineos return too, with Rohan Dennis also riding.

Bahrain Victorious also bring a strong team, with Pello Bilbao, Dylan Teuns, and Wout Poels all racing, while Astana-Premier Tech also have a strong lead trio in the shape of Aleksandr Vlasov, Ion Izagirre, and Alexey Lutsenko.

AG2R Citroën are led by Bob Jungels and Ben O'Connor, Lotto Soudal are led by promising youngster Harm Vanhoucke, and the French quartet of Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) will also be riders to watch.

Sprint-wise, Bennett will be facing off against ex-teammate Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), as well as Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic), Cees Bol (Team DSM), and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange).

On top of that, a number of top Classics riders will be fine-tuning their form ahead of April. Trek-Segafredo bring Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winner Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven, while Lotto Soudal's Philippe Gilbert and John Degenkolb ride together. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën), and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) are also on the start list.

The race route holds nothing too surprising but should bring good racing, beginning with a hilly day for more versatile sprinters ahead of a pan flat day on stage 2. Day three sees the riders tackle a short time trial in Gien, before six second-category climbs and a summit finish at Chiroubles (7.3km at 6 per cent) on stage 4.

Another sprint comes on stage 5, before another hilly day to Biot on stage 6. The queen stage comes on the penultimate day, with a summit finish at Valdeblore La Colmiane (16.3km at 6.3 per cent), while the final day brings the classic Nice stage – a 110km stage featuring five classified climbs.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Paris-Nice 2021.

Paris-Nice live stream

Paris-Nice will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. Highlights are available in the USA, Canada and New Zealand. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 after the end of a promotional price in February.

In the USA, NBC Sports Gold will show the race, with their Cycling Pass costing $24.99 for the year.

In Canada, Flobikes will air the race live. A yearly subscription costs $150 and gives you access to watch most of the season's biggest races.

France3 will air the race in France, while Sporza and RTBF have the Belgian rights. Rai Sport and NOS will air Paris-Nice in Italy and the Netherlands.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

