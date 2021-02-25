How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021 – live TV and streaming

Opening Weekend of the spring Classics season draws to a close on Sunday with Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, a second chance for many who didn't get a top result at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad but also an opportunity for stronger sprinters to shine.

Indeed, both races have a substantial overlap of starters, with the attackers seeking to foil the sprinters for a third year in a row. Reigning champion Kasper Asgreen will be back, leading Deceuninck-QuickStep, while Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën), and former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) are among the other big names to take the start.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Asgreen will be joined by Yves Lampaert and Zdenek Štybar, the pair fresh from Omloop, while Álvaro Hodeg gives Deceuninck-QuickStep a sprint option. Meanwhile, Pedersen and Van Avermaet are joined by 2016 winner Jasper Stuyven and Oliver Naesen, all four men racing both days of the weekend.

John Degenkolb takes over leadership duties at Lotto Soudal, while Matteo Trentin will work with Kristoff for the second day in a row. Groupama-FDJ will look to Arnaud Démare for a result, likewise Alpecin-Fenix with Tim Merlier, and Bahrain Victorious with Sonny Colbrelli.

Other names to look out for at the race include Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gianni Moscon and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Tiesj Benoot and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team DSM), Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), and the Total Direct Énergie pairing of Edvald Boasson Hagen and Niki Terpstra.

The route remains largely the same as last year's, with the Kanarieberg, Kruisberg, Oude Kwaremont and Kluisberg all featuring in the tough mid-section of the race ahead of a flat 50-kilometre run-in to the line.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2021.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

The 2021 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will not be shown live on Eurosport or on GCN. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass, while GCN+ is offering a year’s subscription for half its usual cost, at just £19.99 / €19.99 throughout February.

Sporza and RTBF will both show the race in Belgium, while L'Equipe hold the rights in France and NOS will air Omloop in the Netherlands.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.