How to watch Il Lombardia 2022 – live streaming

The WorldTour season draws to a close on Saturday October 8 with the final Monument of 2022, Il Lombardia.

Cyclingnews will have race reports, analysis and news in the lead-up, during, and after the race as a host of big names head to Italy to take on the 'classic of the falling leaves'.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be back looking to defend his title, though there will be plenty of challengers to his crown in Como.

Pogačar will be joined by Vuelta a España podium finisher and teammate Juan Ayuso, while his Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard will lead the Jumbo-Visma squad and looks set to be the strongest challenger to the Slovenian.

Ineos Grenadiers will be led by Adam Yates, Carlos Rodríguez, and Dani Martínez as the British team put out a strong squad for the climbing Monument. Bora-Hansgrohe also have a deep line-up with Aleksandr Vlasov, Jai Hindley, and Sergio Higuita leading the way.

The day will also mark the racing farewells of former double champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) and three-time runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The veterans will be joined at the start by Miguel Angel López and Enric Mas, respectively.

Elsewhere, former World Champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) is taking part. Other riders to look out for include 2019 winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods, Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech), Mikel Landa, Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ).

The profile of Il Lombardia 2022 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

How to watch Il Lombardia

