How to watch Gent-Wevelgem 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

Watch Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday March 30 for one of the biggest cobbled Classics of the Spring, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Gent-Wevelgem: Key information ► Date: Sunday 30 March, 2025 (men & women) ► Location: Flanders, Belgium (Starts in Ypres, finishes in Wevelgem) ► Category: UCI WorldTour / Women's WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | FloBikes (US & Canada) | SBS (Australia) ► Free stream: Sporza (Belgium) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Taking place two days after the E3 Saxo Classic and a week ahead of the Tour of Flanders, Gent-Wevelgem takes us over to west Flanders for a race that very much has its own flavour.

Starting in Ypres, the key elements of the route are the early wind-swept passage up near the North Sea coast, the gravel 'plugstreets', and of most of all the Kemmelberg, the vicious cobbled climb tackled three times.

The final ascent precedes a 30km run-in to the finish in Wevelgem, making this a finely-poised race between sprinters and attackers, the latter getting the better of it in recent years.

Both the men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem take place on Sunday March 30, with both 2024 champions, Mads Pedersen and Lorena Wiebes, headlining start lists that includes the best Classics riders and a fair few sprinters.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia, as well as free live streaming options, so read on for all the details on how to watch Gent-Wevelgem online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Gent-Wevelgem for free?

The 2025 edition of Gent-Wevelgem will be shown for free Australia via SBS, as well as in the host country of Belgium.

SBS is the major cycling broadcaster in Australia, showing the Tour de France and other races, and you can watch Gent-Wevelgem for free via the SBS On Demand streaming platform.

In Belgium, the main Flemish public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the races going out on VRT1 on TV, the VRT Max streaming platform and on the Sporza website.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Gent-Wevelgem is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Gent-Wevelgem on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Sunday March 30.

TV viewers will find both the men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem back-to-back on TNT Sports 4 on Sunday afternoon, with three hours of the men's race preceding 90 minutes of the women's race.

Online viewers get more of the action on the Discovery+ streaming platform, with an extra 20 minutes of coverage around the men's race and an extra hour for the women's race.

There's an advantage to watching online rather than on TV in this case. There will be over four hours of coverage on the Discovery+ streaming platform, whereas there's time for just two hours on the TV schedule on TNT Sports 1.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in the USA and Canada

Gent-Wevelgem will have live coverage on the cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada on March 30.

Canadian subscribers get most of the races on Flobikes anyway and while the US offering is more limited it has a deal for the Flanders Classics races, including Gent-Wevelgem. You won't find Gent-Wevelgem on Max or Peacock.

A subscription to Flobikes will cost US$30 / CAN$39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at US$150 / CAN$203.88.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem in Australia

As outlined above, fans in Australia can watch Gent-Wevelgem on SBS or via its streaming platform SBS On Demand.