Houvenaghel "determined" for team pursuit spot

Wendy Houvenaghel missed out when Great Britain won gold in the women’s team pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne earlier this year which has only added to her determination to make the squad of three at the London Olympic Games.

Great Britain - Danielle King, Joanna Rowsell, and Laura Trott - again set a new world mark in the 12-lap event of 13:15.720, bettering their time from qualifying as Australia was forced to settle for silver (3:16.943) with a new PB in April. Despite her absence from the team event, Houvenaghel competed in the individual pursuit, no longer an Olympic event, where she won silver.

The Olympic line-up for Great Britain is yet to be settled however Houvenaghel believes the world mark could receive a further shake up later this week when the event gets underway.

"It's a relatively new event and we will be looking to raise the barrier as much as possible," the Northern Irishwoman said.

"We've been doing very well in training. We're fully prepared and ready to compete."

Houvenaghel, now 37, was part of the World Championship-winning team from 2008, 2009 and 2011. Her omission from the team this season understandably stung.

"What happened in Melbourne for the team was a great success. For me personally, it was a disappointment," she said.

"However it helped make me even more determined to go ahead and be the best I can be for this team."