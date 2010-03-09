Hoste gets suspended sentence for assault

Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Omega Pharma-Lotto rider Leif Hoste was handed a suspended sentence by a Bruges court on Tuesday, after he was found to have assaulted a cycling fan in Eernegem, Belgium in 2008.

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad reported that Hoste, 32, received the sentence after he punched a man, Xavier Vansevenant, 48, outside a retirement party being held for former Silence-Lotto teammate Wim Vansevenant on October 5, 2008. The incident occurred after Xavier Vansevenant had been ejected from the party.

Former-professional Peter van Petegem, who was also present at the party, was alleged to have been involved in the incident, but escaped prosecution.

The newspaper also reported that Hoste had reached an out-of-court settlement for a separate civil suit for damages caused in the incident.

Hoste will return to competition with Omega Pharma-Lotto on Wendesday at Tirreno-Adriatico.

