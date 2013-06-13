Trending

Hoste bio passport hearing today

Retired Belgian facing 300,000 Euro fine and two-year ban

The anti-doping hearing of Leif Hoste takes place today, after the UCI announced in January that the now-retired rider was under investigation for allegedly violating the Biological Passport program.

If found guilty by the Belgian National Cycling Federation (RLVB), Hoste faces a fine of up 300,000 Euros and a two-year suspension. The 35-year-old would also lose all his results from July 2008 to December 2010, which would include fourth and sixth-place finishes in Paris-Roubaix.

Hoste announced his retirement on December 1, 2012 citing back problems.

According to nieuwsblad.be, the case hinges on three samples – from 2008 following the Tour de France, and two in 2010.

Hoste is a three-time Belgian national time trial champion and a strong Classics contender. He finished second in the Tour of Flanders on three occasions, losing out to Steffen Wesemann in 2004, Tom Boonen in 2006 and Alessandro Ballan in 2007.