Hoste bio passport hearing today
Retired Belgian facing 300,000 Euro fine and two-year ban
The anti-doping hearing of Leif Hoste takes place today, after the UCI announced in January that the now-retired rider was under investigation for allegedly violating the Biological Passport program.
Related Articles
If found guilty by the Belgian National Cycling Federation (RLVB), Hoste faces a fine of up 300,000 Euros and a two-year suspension. The 35-year-old would also lose all his results from July 2008 to December 2010, which would include fourth and sixth-place finishes in Paris-Roubaix.
Hoste announced his retirement on December 1, 2012 citing back problems.
According to nieuwsblad.be, the case hinges on three samples – from 2008 following the Tour de France, and two in 2010.
Hoste is a three-time Belgian national time trial champion and a strong Classics contender. He finished second in the Tour of Flanders on three occasions, losing out to Steffen Wesemann in 2004, Tom Boonen in 2006 and Alessandro Ballan in 2007.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy