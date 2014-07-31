Hosking gunning for a medal at Commonwealth Games
Australian hoping to improve on bronze in Delhi
Rest and relaxation is the order of the day for Australia's Chloe Hosking, as she gets her self ready for this Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games. The team from down under is looking to retain Rochelle Gilmore's title from Delhi in 2010 and add to the already impressive haul of medals this year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy