Trending

Hosking gunning for a medal at Commonwealth Games

Australian hoping to improve on bronze in Delhi

Chloe Hosking

Chloe Hosking
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rest and relaxation is the order of the day for Australia's Chloe Hosking, as she gets her self ready for this Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games. The team from down under is looking to retain Rochelle Gilmore's title from Delhi in 2010 and add to the already impressive haul of medals this year.

Related Articles

Hosking has 2016 vision in Qatar

Chloe Hosking Giro Rosa blog: Stage 9