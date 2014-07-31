Hosking gunning for a medal at Commonwealth Games

Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rest and relaxation is the order of the day for Australia's Chloe Hosking, as she gets her self ready for this Sunday's road race at the Commonwealth Games. The team from down under is looking to retain Rochelle Gilmore's title from Delhi in 2010 and add to the already impressive haul of medals this year.



