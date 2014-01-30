Trending

Horner signs with Lampre-Merida

Veteran American inks a one-year-deal

Thumbs up: Chris Horner in red on the final day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) has time to laugh

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Lampre Merida

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Lampre-Merida team has confirmed the signing of Chris Horner, with the veteran American set to lead the Italian team at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

The Lampre-Merida team confirmed Horner's arrival via Twitter, with Thursday's edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper also publishing the news.

Horner, who turned 42 in October, is expected to make his debut in Lampre-Merida's stand out blue and fuchsia colours at the Trofeo Mallorca next week and will probably also attend the Merida bike presentation on the Spanish island.

Horner won the 2013 Vuelta a Espana but struggled to find a team for this season after refusing an offer from the Trek Factory Racing Team. He denied he is the redacted name labeled as rider 15 in USADA’s Reasoned Decision following the investigation into Lance Armstrong and doping at the US Postal Service team.

He switched agents in January and former rider Baden Cooke quickly made contact with Lampre-Merida. Team manager Brent Copeland worked hard to convince the team's sponsor to fund Horner's contract and a one-year deal was agreed.

