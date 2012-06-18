Horner chosen for RadioShack-Nissan Tour de France team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

American Chris Horner will be a part of the RadioShack-Nissan team for the Tour de France after all. The squad announced its nine riders for the race, which begins on June 30 in Liège, Belgium today.

Horner was initially left off the RadioShack-Nissan long team for the Tour after he decided to skip both the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse, two important preparation races for the Grand Tour, because he was lacking form after taking time to rehabilitate a back injury.

Last week he told Cyclingnews that his back was fully healed and he was sending his training files to the team directors as proof that he is ready for the Tour.

In addition to Horner, the team will be represented by Fabian Cancellara, Tony Gallopin, Andreas Klöden, Maxime Monfort, Yaroslav Popovych, Fränk Schleck, Jens Voigt and Haimar Zubeldia.

Since newly declared 2010 Tour de France champion Andy Schleck is out of the race with a fractured sacrum, sustained during the Critérium du Dauphiné, and his brother Fränk is declining the role as leader citing fatigue after his second place in the Tour de Suisse, Horner could be one of the team's GC leaders for the Tour de France.