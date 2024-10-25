'Hopefully many lives could be saved' by my cancer diagnosis, says Chris Hoy

NHS England reports a 672% increase in visits to prostate cancer symptoms website following Hoy's announcement

Chris Hoy – 'That's been a huge comfort to us, to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing' (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Chris Hoy has said that his "breath has been taken away" by the response to his announcement that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, with NHS England reported a 672% in visits to their prostate cancer symptoms website.

The six-time Olympic champion announced at the weekend that he has been given between two and four years to live after scans found tumours in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and ribs last year.

