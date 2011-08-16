Holm takes on Quick Step role

Image 1 of 4 Mario Kummer (l), Bas Giling and Brian Holm (r) talk in Vienna (Image credit: T-Mobile) Image 2 of 4 Brian Holm (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Brian Holm and Bob Stapleton at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Brian Holm and Erik Zabel

Brian Holm has agreed to join Quick Step as directeur sportif for the next two years following the recent announcement that HTC-Highroad would cease operations at the end of the season. The experienced Dane had been part of the Highroad set-up and its forerunner T-Mobile since 2003.

“I know [Quick Step manager] Patrick Lefevere very well and I was very impressed when we talked about the projects he has for the team,” Holm said. “I have to say thanks for the trust he placed in me I'm very proud to join the team and I'll do my best to help the team reach the best possible results."

Holm is no stranger to Belgian cycling, having lived in the country during his own racing career, which culminated with a five-year spell at Telekom in the 1990s.

“I lived in Belgium for 13 years," he explained. "Belgium is like a second home for me.”

Quick Step will be joined in sponsorship by Omega Pharma in 2012, and the revamped squad has been active in the transfer market. They have already signed Peter and Martin Velits from HTC-Highroad, and Patrick Lefevere wasted no time in securing Holm to a two-year contract as soon as he became available.

"I've known Brian for a long time," Lefevere said. "He always did a good job with all the teams he worked for. He is the type of person who is capable of motivating a group. Thanks to his knowledge he can contribute to the team's improvement in the future."



