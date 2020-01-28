Sirrus X is a Specialized all-terrain carbon commuter

Specialized has updated its Sirrus commuter and fitness bike range for 2020.

Although the Specialized product portfolio is especially broad, the Sirrus manages to occupy a unique purpose within it. This has been Specialized’s dedicated commuter and fitness bicycle for the last few years, yet even the Sirrus has not managed to resist a trend towards taking in more terrain.

For the 2020 model year, Specialized has introduced the Sirrus X which features a few industrial design details making it more appropriate for the occasional gravel route home. Or some impromptu weekend adventure biking as part of your fitness miles.

Geometry differences between the standard Sirrus and its X-derivative include a 10mm greater length and a 15mm increase in height. The additional height is primarily for obstacle clearance when venturing off-road.

Like all other contemporary Specialized models, both versions of the Sirrus have gender-specific geometries.

To ensure that its new Sirrus X offers a composed ride on gravel and associated off-road terrain, it features appropriately different specification from the standard Sirrus.

The Sirrus X rolls larger volume 42C tyres, for increased grip and terrain damping, whilst there is a simplification of drivetrain too, with a one-by system instead of the more conventional two-by chainring set-up on a standard Sirrus.

Perhaps the most appealing off-road specific cycling feature of the Sirrus X, concerns its more premium derivatives, the 4.0 and 5.0. Both of these bikes can optionally be equipped with the Specialized Future Shock, which offers 20mm of spring damping, mounted above function between the headtube and stem.

Specialized is marking its new Sirrus X with a starting price of £549 for the entry-level aluminium 2.0 derivative. The 3.0 prices at £699.

If you seek composite construction and the Future Shock option, that is available with the £999 Sirrus X 4.0 (featuring a carbon fork) and 5.0 (which features all-carbon construction) at £1599.