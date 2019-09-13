Can Van der Poel win the World Championships? – Podcast

Not for the first time in this year’s Tour of Britain, Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) showed a clean pair of wheels to his rivals for a convincing stage win that extended his lead.

And not for the first time, the Cyclingnews team of Philippa York and Daniel Benson were left debating whether the young Dutchman can take the rainbow jersey later this month in Yorkshire at the UCI Road World Championships.

Joined by author and journalist William Fortheringham, the team look back at the stage and consider whether Van der Poel has perhaps played his cards too early ahead of Worlds, while we hear from the rider himself during his stage-winner’s press conference.

Fotheringham gives us his expert view on the Worlds course, having ridden it earlier this year, while York puts to bed the notion that riding on home roads offers any form of advantage. The pair then talk about the similarities between Yorkshire’s course and the one raced in Oslo in 1993.

There’s also time to check in with Jose Azevedo and the latest problems at Katusha-Alpecin, where the riders are still waiting on news over the team’s future, and we catch up with Mikel Landa on whether the move to Bahrain-Merida will finally offer him the chance of sole leadership at a team.

