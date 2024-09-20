Hitting halfway – Lachlan Morton delivers 600km day in west as he whips through lap of Australia

By
published

Tackling continuing heat and achilles tenderness but EF Education-EasyPost rider still well ahead of target

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) on the straight open roads on Day 12 of his around Australia record attempt
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) on the straight open roads on Day 12 of his around Australia record attempt (Image credit: Karter Machen / EF Education-EasyPost)

Intense heat, smoke from burn-offs and the swelling of his achilles have been among the obstacles for Lachlan Morton in recent days but, despite the challenges, the EF Education-EasyPost rider is still tracking well ahead of target as he hits the halfway mark of his around Australia record attempt.

Morton had clocked up 6,989 km of his expected 14,201km ride as he settled in for a rest at the end of a huge day 15, stopping at Western Australia's Port Headland, a major hub for the shipping of iron ore from the Pilbara region. He then set off into the dark in the early hours of Friday morning and not long after dawn had accumulated enough extra distance to hit the halfway mark of 7,100.5km on the road to Karratha.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.