Hindes to return to track in Grenchen - News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Philip Hindes (Great Britain) in the men's sprint qualifying (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 4 Bjarne Riis and Lars Seier Christensen during the press conference Image 3 of 4 Krists Nielands (Image credit: Axeon Hagens Berman) Image 4 of 4 Kian Emadi (England) (Image credit: Joby Sessions)

Hindes will return to track in Grenchen

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Phil Hindes will return to the track with the Great Britain Cycling Team next month at the Track Cycling Challenge in Grenchen, Switzerland, and the Six Day Amsterdam.

"I've enjoyed having some time off after winning my second Olympic gold medal, but I'm now looking forward to getting back to cycling," Hindes said. "My focus has reset for this season, and I’m aiming to develop my skills in the other sprint disciplines. I can't wait to get racing again."

Hindes, who won gold in the team sprint at both the London and Rio Olympic Games, raced at the second round of the Revolution event in Glasgow in October and is now hoping to supplement the points he earned by competing at the two forthcoming CL1 events.

Hindes will be joined on the British team in Grenchen by World Cup gold medallists Kian Emadi, Ollie Wood, Ellie Dickenson, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson and their fellow senior academy riders Angus Claxton, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt and Matt Walls. At the Amsterdam Six Day, Holt will pair up with Matt Bostock.

Cycling Academy signs Nielands from Axeon Hagens Berman

The Israel Cycling Academy Pro Continental team announced on Friday the signing of 22-year-old Latvian Krists Nielands to a two-year deal that will take him through 2018.

Nielands rode with US Continental team Axeon Hagens Berman this year after spending three season with the Latvian Rietumu-Delfin team.

Nielands, a three-time Latvian U23 time trial champion, finished fifth this year at the U23 Tour of Flanders and 10th at the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege won by teammate Logan Owen.

British Cycling adds training base in Belgium

British Cycling on Friday announced plans for a second European training base in Belgium that will be ready for the 2017 season. The new venue will allow the team greater access to road racing in northern Europe as well as increased variation in training opportunities, according to today’s announcement. The new training base will be especially beneficial in widening the racing opportunities for women in the senior academy.

The new base will be in addition to the already-established one in Montichiari, Italy.

"This is just the latest in a long line of improvements that we are implementing as we continue to build towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond," said British Cycling Performance Pathway Manager Ian Yates. "While the women’s senior academy squad will spend a lot of time there, the base will also serve to benefit other programmes and disciplines.





Riis goes Italian for team clothing

Bjarne Riis has chosen Italian manufacturer Marcello Bergamo to supply clothing for his new men's and women's programs next year.

The men’s Continental team and women’s WorldTour team will race as Virtu Pro Velo Concept in 2017.

"Marcello Bergamo have an important and strong experience in the production of cycling apparel," Riis said in a statement released by Macello Bergamo.

"In with them as partners we will have a top quality equipment for our team," Riis said. "These will give to our riders the possibility to have the best performance in all the conditions. Thanks to the research and development department and to all the production made in Italy we will have the chance to develop and test new specific products for our riders."

Riis and partner Lars Seier confirmed earlier this month that they had taken over the men's continental team Team Virtu Pro-VéloConcept and the women's team BMS Birn, which will change their name to match the men's outfit during the 2017 season. The announcement also confirmed 13 men and 10 women including US time trial champion Carmen Small.