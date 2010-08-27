Hincapie in first phase of recovery after Tour of Utah crash

George Hincapie (BMC) riding along in the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

US national road champion George Hincapie will find out next week how his recovery is progressing from the knee injury he suffered in a crash last week at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

The BMC Racing Team's road captain got back on his bike for the first time Thursday for a short spin. The 18 stitches in his right knee will be removed Monday or Tuesday, and doctors will examine him Wednesday.

"The pain is gone, it's just very sore," Hincapie said from his home in Greenville, South Carolina - site of next month's US road championships. "I just need for the wound and soreness to go away before I can properly train and make a decision as to whether I can do the next races or not."

Hincapie crashed about halfway through stage 3 of the Tour of Utah. He swerved to avoid another rider, and his front wheel slid out on loose gravel. In addition to the cut on his knee, he had road rash on his right shoulder and face, which has nearly healed.

"I'm definitely disappointed I wasn't able to finish the Tour of Utah," Hincapie said. "I really enjoyed doing that race. Supporting US racing is always good, so I was disappointed to leave that way."