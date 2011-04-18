Hermans surprises in Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 2 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the Trofeo Inca in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) couldn't hold the pace of the two leaders, but fended off the peloton to take third. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Ben Hermans was in the lead group that fought for the victory in the Amstel Gold Race after taking advantage of a leadership role at RadioShack for the Dutch race. The 24 year-old Belgian has impressed in recent races and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

"The team offered me a free role for this race and I'm happy that I could make use of it," Hermans said.

When asked about how he witnessed the attacks that decided the race Hermans laughed that he had been too busy suffering to see very much.

"I didn't see much really, except for asphalt," he said. "I hit the Cauberg in eighth position. I still felt strength in my legs and wanted to sprint for it. Then I saw how Rodriguez attacked and I realized that the top-five was out of reach. I went flat out to crack the top-ten."

The talented Belgian was happy with eighth place at Amstel Gold Race.

"I was really pleased that I made it over the Eyserbosweg," Hermans said of the decisive climb after 240km of racing. "On the Keutenberg I was able to keep up more or less easily. Then I knew I would be in the group until the finish."

Hermans is a man from Hasselt, in the Belgian Limburg region, close to Valkenberg and the Cauberg climb where he rode so well. He grabbed his first professional win this season in the Trofeo Inca and is one of the young riders at RadioShack that is already starting to impress. He is a name to remember.