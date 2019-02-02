Herald Sun Tour: Stage 4 race highlights - Video
Team Sky take control, Mitchelton-Scott win stage
Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott's) claimed his first win for his new team on stage 4 of the 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour on Saturday, beating Team Sky's Dylan van Baarle on the final climb to Arthurs Seat, with Van Baarle taking the overall race lead. The pair were part of an early break and held off the peloton with overnight leader Michael Woods (EF Education First) slipping to third overall.
Van Baarle now leads Schultz overall by 24 seconds, Woods and Richie Porte sit in third and fourth place on the GC, 1:52 and 2:09 down, respectively.
