Henrietta Christie to leave Human Powered Health after signing new deal with EF-Oatly-Cannondale

'She isn't afraid of a challenge: living on the other side of the world didn't stop her from finding out what she can do on the bike' says manager Esra Tromp

Henrietta Christie (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealander Henrietta Christie will depart from the Human Powered Health team at the end of this season and begin a new contract with EF-Oatly-Cannondale in 2025. The team's general manager Esra Tromp said Christie will bolster the roster's climbing squad in the major races.

"Henrietta is a young and talented climber. She isn't afraid of a challenge: living on the other side of the world didn't stop her from finding out what she can do on the bike," Tromp said.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.