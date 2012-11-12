Helminen banned two years for doping

Image 1 of 2 Matti Helminen (Finland) (Image credit: Christophe Juteau) Image 2 of 2 The day's early break is led by Matti Helminen (Landbouwkrediet). (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Matti Helminen of Landbouwkrediet-Euphony has been suspended two years for a positive doping control for too much Probenecid. The Finn has denied doping and appealed the decision.

Probenecid is used as a medicine to treat gout. The allowed amount of Probenecid is 0.5ng while Helminen had 0.6ng in his sample.

Helminen, 37, tested positive last May at the Tour de Luxembourg, according to the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. He admitted that the control was positive but said, “I'm not guilty of any prohibited practice, and I'm going to do my best to clarify the matter.”

His contract with the Belgian Professional Continental team was ended on August 31. His ban runs through August 2014.

Helminen is six-time Finnish national time trial champion, and is the reigning champion.