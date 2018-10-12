Heinrich Haussler and the long road - Exclusive Podcast

Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we have an exclusive interview with Bahrain-Merida's Australian rider Heinrich Haussler.

The 34-year-old turned professional back in 2005 with Gerolsteiner but his road into cycling started much earlier, when, as a teenager, he came to Germany on his own and without knowing the language. Away from his family and isolated at first, Haussler had to find his way in society as much as cycling, but his talent and dedication saw him through.

In this interview, conducted at the Canadian WorldTour races in September, Haussler talks about his path into cycling, the hurdles he had to overcome and his time as a pro rider.

He opens up about his success and the culture at Gerolsteiner, the highs and lows at Cervelo test team, injuries and setbacks, and how in the autumn of his career he has reinvented himself as a road captain for the likes Vincenzo Nibali and Sonny Colbrelli.

