Head injuries claim Casarotto’s life

Thomas Casarotto has passed away from serious head injuries sustained in a crash during the Giro del Friuli Venezia Giuli. The 20-year-old’s parents decided to turn Casarotto’s life support off after four days in intensive care and donate the youngster’s organs to other patients in need.

Casarotto crashed into a car while descending the Sella Ciampigotto during the event. He was airlifted to a hospital in Udine where he spent four days in intensive care with a cranial hematoma.

“This is a great loss which leaves us dismayed and speechless,” said Mauro Flora. “In this difficult moment I want to witness the closeness of the team to the Casarotto family affected by such tremendous grief. I ask everyone to support the mother, father and sister of Thomas in such a difficult moment.”

Generali team manager Roberto Zoccarato described Casarotto as one of Italian cycling’s best hopes when announcing the rider’s passing. “Thomas was a really great guy,” said Zoccarato. “He could be loving to all and had qualities of true promise.”

Generali withdrew its squad from the race following Casarotto’s accident.



Cyclingnews would like to offer its sincere condolences to Casarotto’s family, friends and teammates.