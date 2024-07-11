'He crashed really, really hard’ - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe faced with latest Tour de France setback for Primož Roglič

Slovenian undergoing medical tests after second crash in 24 hours, loses over two minutes on GC

VILLENEUVESURLOT FRANCE JULY 11 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 12 a 2036km stage from Aurillac to VilleneuvesurLot UCIWT on July 11 2024 in VilleneuvesurLot France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates usher Primož Roglič across the stage 12 finish line after the Slovenian was involved in a late crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

One of the few crumbs of comfort on Primož Roglič’s umpteenth tough day at the Tour de France was that after he crossed the finish line on stage 12, battered and bruised from a high-speed crash and with his GC ambitions seriously challenged, was the proximity of his team bus to the finish line. It was one of the closest.

Second in line next to the TotalEnergies cluster of vehicles in a line stretching down a long country boulevard on the outskirts of Viileneuve-sur-Lot, Roglič could therefore reach the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe bus in the space of just a few minutes. He headed inside without talking to reporters to remove his torn race kit and damaged helmet, and, after a shower, begin a full assessment of the scale of his injuries.

